Drug smuggler carrying 34kg of cannabis nabbed at Dubai airport

2 hours ago

A 26-year-old Nigerian visitor is facing charges for possession of illegal drugs and smuggling of cannabis.

He was caught last October with 34.4 kilograms of cannabis hidden in his bag while being checked at the Arrivals area in Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport.

His case was heard on Sunday before the Dubai Court of First Instance where he claimed that he was only asked to deliver the bags to someone in Dubai and had no knowledge of its contents.

A 24-year-old Emirati inspector at Dubai Customs testified that he found them inside his two big bags. He also found another substance in another bag.

Based Dubai Public Prosecution’s record, airport inspectors found 13.4 kilograms of dried marijuana in one bag, 6.6 kilograms from another bag, and 14.4 kilograms on the third bag.

His verdict will be out on February 28.

