Sharon Cuneta shows support to daughter Kakie after old WISH performance video gets thousands of ‘dislikes’

Megastar Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to show her support for daughter Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan after the latter’s WISH bus performance, uploaded on Youtube two years, earned thousands of ‘dislikes’.

Sharon posted a photo of young Kakie with an encouraging message for her daughter.

“Love and light, our dearest, most precious, beautiful and talented daughter, KAKIE! Your music is awesome!!!❤️❤️❤️ We and millions of people out there love you so much!” the veteran singer-actress wrote on the caption of her post.

She also shared several posts from her fans that also encouraged Kakie to be strong and not to let anyone take away her smile.

The three-minute video that was uploaded on Wish 107.5’a YouTube channel last August 2019 has already gained 870,000 views, 15,000 likes and 147,000 dislikes, as of this writing.

