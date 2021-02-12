Valentine’s Day giftings made easy across UAE with LuLu

Well-known to be a gifting destination for every occasion, leading retailer LuLu launched a wide range of gifts and food products on offer for Valentine’s Day across its stores in UAE till 14th February. Shoppers can enjoy great deals on grocery, premium sweets, garments, gadgets, toys, and much more.

Mr. Mujeeb Rehman, Director – Buying of LuLu Group, shared: “We fully understand the importance of gifting during special occasions as well as the preference of our customers to become more economical on their shopping amidst the pandemic. This is why we always make sure to promote offers on both essentials and high-value products to bring a balance to everyone’s needs.”

“We have also boosted these offers through our online shopping portal, coinciding with our biggest promotion in celebration of our 200th store milestone,” added Mr. Rehman.

Apart from the high-quality products, LuLu has made its multi-value gift shopping card called SHOPPINGIFT available in a thoughtfully packaged holder to suit celebration giftings. It is available in three variants amounting to 100AED, 250AED, and 500 AED, wherein the full amount is available in the total card value and without additional charges for the card.

To know more about the offers: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/deals-of-love