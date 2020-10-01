Man found guilty of killing 2 women, hiding them in freezer

A man who was described by authorities as a ‘manipulative predator’ has been sentenced to spend at least a minimum of 38 years in jail for the murder of two women in London.

Zahid Younis, 36, hid the body of one of his victims, Henriett Szucs, 32, in a small padlocked chest freezer since 2016 before it was found by police in April last year, reported The Guardian.

The convicted sex offender also killed Mihrican Mustafa, 38, who went missing in May 2018. He also hid her body inside the same fridge in his flat in Canning Town, east London.



Henriett Szucs (left) and Mihrican Mustafa (MET POLICE)

According to the Guardian report, Younis showed “no emotion as the verdicts were read out” in the court last Sept. 3.

During the trial, the court heard that Younis bought a freezer shortly after killing Szucs, “for the sole purpose” of hiding her body.

When a police acting on “an old-fashioned police hunch” visited his house, he found the freezer surrounded with flies.

Zahid Younis (MET POLICE)

The women’s bodies had already been decomposing, as the flat’s electricity had been cut off.

It was also found that the victims had been subjected to “very significant violence” with the appearance of numerous rib fractures and head injuries before they were killed.