Two thumbs up: China Sea restaurant supersedes Pinoy’s palate for authentic hot pot and fresh food

The modern look of China Sea Restaurant plus their new hot pot sets earns the approval of Filipino hot pot lovers in Dubai as it reopens in Al Rigga.

With the customer’s dining experience at the top of their mind, the owner of China Sea made sure that they have the best facility and cozy ambiance to offer their diners.

“Apart from our spacious dining hall, we also have private rooms good for group of friends, corporate gatherings, and events. It can fit up to 40 people,” said Ms. Summer Zhou.

Their contemporary furnishing is matched with their vibrant LED décor and karaoke room. They also have a unique restaurant facility for diners with children with their playroom.

Not to mention, their accommodating and friendly staff who are always ready to serve. China Sea restaurant also has two trained professional babysitters for diners who would like to enjoy their meals while letting their kids play.

Renovated with modern signages and genuine Chinese décor, you can take delight in enjoying their appetizing menu items and specialty hot pots which caters to both vegetable and meat lovers.

Designed to deliver freshly cooked meals straight from the kitchen, China Sea became an instant hit to Filipinos who loves savory dishes and a variety of tummy-warming hot pot soups.

China Sea restaurant offers four delicious soup bases packed with an assortment of sumptuous veggies, seafood, and meat balls.

Not only do they offer hot pot but also unlimited mouth-watering dishes from appetizers to main dish and deserts.

Some of their must-try items are their fresh servings of sushi, sashimi and Tom Yum hot pot soup.

You can enjoy China Sea’s eat all you can hot pot menu for as low as AED69 for Food only and AED89 for unlimited food and soft beverages.

Visit their restaurant at China Sea Restaurant• Yi HotPot, Al Maktoum Street, Al Rigga near Clock Tower, Behind Emirates Petrol Station, Dubai or book your reservations at 04 295 9816.