Send money to the Philippines with ease, enjoy free transfers with e& money 

For Filipinos in the UAE, sending money home is more than a transaction, but a way to stay connected and support their family. That’s why they look for a service that is secure, convenient to use, and makes every dirham count.

With the e& money App, all these features come together to make sending money to the Philippines easy, fast, and reliable. And there’s no better time to start—until the end of 2025, the e& money App offers three free international transfers, letting you send money without any additional cost.

The app also provides special flash rates, helping you get more pesos for every dirham you send. Transfers can be sent directly to Philippine banks, including popular digital wallets like GCash, DC Pay, and Maya, making it convenient for recipients to access funds instantly and securely.

But the benefits don’t stop at competitive rates. e& Money rewards users with its referral program. New users who make their first international transfer with a referral code receive AED 20, while the existing user who referred them gets AED 40.

Use the code TFT50 on any transfer of AED 500 or more and get AED 50 cashback.

Whether it’s helping with household expenses, school fees, or daily needs, the e& money App makes every transfer smart and cost-effective. The combination of zero transfer fees, favorable exchange rates, rewarding referrals, and secure processing ensures that sending money home is hassle-free and efficient, making it the smart choice for modern Filipinos abroad.

Experience why thousands of Filipinos in the UAE trust the e& money App for their remittances. Download the e& money app now.