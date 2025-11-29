Former deputy consul general at PCG Los Angeles is the new Philippine ConGen to Dubai

A new Philippine Consul General has officially assumed his post in Dubai and the Northern Emirates this November, the Philippine Consulate announced.

Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, who previously served as Deputy Consul General at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, concluded a productive first week marked by engagements with Philippine officials and the Filipino community in the UAE.

On Nov. 24, ConGen Enciso met with H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to discuss key Philippine priorities and reinforce coordination between the Embassy and the Consulate as the year comes to a close.

During his first week in office, he also met with Migrant Workers Office Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio A. Bautista and Trade Commissioner Vichael Angelo D. Roaring.

Prior to his appointment in Dubai, Consul General Enciso served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and Executive Director at the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of United Nations and International Organizations (UNIO), after directing its Socio-Cultural Division, which handles the Philippines’ relations with organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, WHO, UNODC, and UN Women.

He also previously served as Consul at the Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen, China, and Deputy Consul General in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Enciso held positions in the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs, including Assistant Director for North Asia and Director for Southeast Asia.

Enciso graduated cum laude in Economics from Ateneo de Manila University and completed additional courses at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and the Fletcher School of Diplomacy, Tufts University, U.S.A.

His appointment follows the conclusion of the term of former Consul General Marford Angeles in October.