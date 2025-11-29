OFW NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Former deputy consul general at PCG Los Angeles is the new Philippine ConGen to Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin23 mins ago

Photo courtesy: PCG Dubai

A new Philippine Consul General has officially assumed his post in Dubai and the Northern Emirates this November, the Philippine Consulate announced.

Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, who previously served as Deputy Consul General at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, concluded a productive first week marked by engagements with Philippine officials and the Filipino community in the UAE.

On Nov. 24, ConGen Enciso met with H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to discuss key Philippine priorities and reinforce coordination between the Embassy and the Consulate as the year comes to a close.

During his first week in office, he also met with Migrant Workers Office Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio A. Bautista and Trade Commissioner Vichael Angelo D. Roaring.

CG AMBO

Prior to his appointment in Dubai, Consul General Enciso served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and Executive Director at the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of United Nations and International Organizations (UNIO), after directing its Socio-Cultural Division, which handles the Philippines’ relations with organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, WHO, UNODC, and UN Women.

He also previously served as Consul at the Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen, China, and Deputy Consul General in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Enciso held positions in the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs, including Assistant Director for North Asia and Director for Southeast Asia.

Enciso graduated cum laude in Economics from Ateneo de Manila University and completed additional courses at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and the Fletcher School of Diplomacy, Tufts University, U.S.A.

His appointment follows the conclusion of the term of former Consul General Marford Angeles in October.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin23 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 70

₱500 for Noche Buena? Palace says it’s possible with the right strategy

1 hour ago
6 4615

Qatar Knights Elite Eagles Club partners with The Filipino Times at the first-ever TFT Watchlist in Doha

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 69

14,000 passengers affected as Airbus glitch grounds flights in PH

1 hour ago
6 4605

Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter seals partnership with The Filipino Times

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button