Airline to weigh passengers before flying

New Zealand’s national carrier, Air New Zealand, is weighing passengers on scales before boarding their international flights, as part of a survey to determine average passenger weight.

According to BBC News, the airline will be requesting 10,000 customers on its international network to take part in the survey. They will be weighed at the gates of certain flights departing from Auckland International Airport between 29 May and 2 July.

Passengers need not to worry about their weights being disclosed to the public, as the airline confirmed that their records would not be visible to airline staff or other passengers.

Air New Zealand highlighted that it is important to track the average passenger weight as this would aid in enhancing fuel efficiency in the future.

In a video, airline spokesman Alastair James said that knowing the weight of everything that goes on its aircraft is a “regulatory requirement.”

“We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. By weighing in, you’ll be helping us fly safely and efficiently every time,” James said.

According to the airline, everything that goes on its aircraft is weighed — from cargo and onboard meals to luggage in the hold.

Participation in this weight survey is voluntary, the airlines said.