DOJ chief says Teves is in Cambodia

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla disclosed that Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves was still in Cambodia, weeks after he was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The statement comes even after calls for Teves to come back to the Philippines to face allegations against him.

“I think he is still in Cambodia,” Remulla told reporters.

The DOJ chief also said that he already spoke with another Teves, Pryde Henry Teves. The young Teves denied his involvement in the killing of the governor.

“He is in the process of trying to clear his name that he was not involved, he had no idea that this was going to happen and that he just wants to live in peace,” Remulla also said.

Remulla did not reveal if they have evidence against the younger Teves.

“We discussed some of the matters at length but of course we tried to avoid matters that in any way compromise our position or his position, because he was with the presence of counsel Atty. Raymond Fortun,” he said.

Remulla previously said that there were two failed assassination attempts against Degamo.

Teves’ close aide Marvin Miranda was involved in these attempts according to the DOJ chief. Miranda is now facing numerous counts of murder charges.