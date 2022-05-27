Imee Marcos denies plans that she wants to become Senate President

Presidential sister and Senator Imee Marcos denied that she is eyeing the top post at the Senate in the 19th Congress.

“Hindi ko minimithi na mag-Senate president o kung ano-ano pang mga posisyon. Ang akin lang tuloy tuloy lang ang trabaho sa Senate. Maraming trabahong hinaharap,” Imee said in an interview with GMA News.

Imee said that she would rather play as the sister of president-elect Bongbong Marcos in the Senate.

“Ako na lang ang ‘super ate.’ Sapat na ‘yon, hindi na kailangan ng iba pang titulo, kung hindi tumulong mula sa legislative side,” Imee said,

“Hindi naman siguro lihim na si Presidente Duterte nagkaproblema sa lehislatura, sa Senado, so sana smooth-sailing na ngayon. Wala nang veto, veto masyado, wala nang pagtutunggali, mga Blue Ribbon kahit papaano pag-usapan at imbestigahan nang todo-todo. Wala na masyadong alitan between the two branches of government,” she added.

So far, Senator Migz Zubiri, Cynthia Villar, Win Gatchalian and Chiz Escudero are eyeing the senate presidency.

Imee was reported to eye the second top post in the senate and support the bid of Villar.