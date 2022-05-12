Sara agrees to take charge of Department of Education

Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte, said she has agreed with prospective President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to head the Department of Education.

Marcos said in a statement that he will nominate Duterte as education secretary.

“Si Inday Sara, tinanong ko siya kung kaya niya ‘yung trabaho dahil mahirap ang trabaho ng Secretary of Education, pero nag agree naman siya. At palagay ko, kasama na diyan, dahil she is a mother, and she wants to make sure that her children are well-trained and well-educated. That’s the best education that we can hope for,” Marcos said.

Duterte, in a statement, said she was thankful for the confidence reposed on her by Marcos.

“Before the campaign, we talked about the Department of National Defense. But seeing the way things are at the moment, I expect that people who want to see the new administration to fail will fabricate intrigues about my loyalty and the DND position to break the UniTeam,” Duterte said.

She added: “The Uniteam wants a stable Philippines and the most harmonious administration possible.”

“Our country needs a future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities,” Duterte said.