Dubai-based Filipino laborer whose 1-month-old baby underwent brain surgery pleads for help as hospital bill reaches Dhs130K

The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420. DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total...
More women than men suffer from lockdown depression
There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts video thanking frontline workers
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers. The...
A Dubai-based Filipino whose one-month-old child underwent a brain surgery is seeking assistance as their hospital bill reaches almost Dhs130,000.
Electrician Charlie Cruz Santos, 36, said that they rushed their son, John Patrick, to the hospital after he cried endlessly and then stopped breathing for five minutes. Santos said he performed CPR on the child and immediately brought him to the hospital the moment he woke up.
To their surprise, they learned that John Patrick was suffering from clogged veins, and that he needed to undergo a brain surgery right away.
“Biglaan lang po ang pagdala naming sa kanya sa ospital, doon naming nalaman na may dugo siyang naipit sa utak at kailangan na daw siyang maoperahan agad para maligtas ang kanyang buhay,” he said, noting that he and his wife agreed without hesitation because all they wanted was to save their son.
They were then overwhelmed when they saw the hospital bill, which amounted to almost Dhs130,000.
Santos said that they are having difficulty getting the funds to pay the bill, especially as they only work as a carpenter and electrician.
“Sa ngayon po ay hindi namin alam kung saan kukuhanin ang pambayad dahil hindi sapat ang kinikita naming upang mapunan ang bayarin. Nahihirapan din po kami dahil sa pandemic, halos walang trabaho ang karamihan,” he said.
Now, they are trying to ask help from everyone to give them a lending hand and help them get the necessary funds they need in order to settle the hospital bills of John Patrick. ““Humihingi po ako sa inyo ng kaunting tulong para mabayaran po ang bill namin sa hospital,” he said.
To those who may want to coordinate with him, he asks to contact him at his number: +971 56 430 0378 or message him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/johnpatrickcharles.delrosario
