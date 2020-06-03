Wednesday, June 3, 2020

UAE announces return of up to 50% of employees in offices on June 7

Jun 03 2020

The UAE government has announced that they are allowing the return of up to 50% of employees in ministries, federal authorities and institutions this coming Sunday, June 7. Authorities state that the decision follows exactly one week after the return of up to 30% of...

COVID-19: UAE exceeds 19,000 recoveries

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 571 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 41,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36,359.

MOHAP also reported one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 270.

In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 427 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,153.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.

“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.The decision to resume transit flights comes after comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

