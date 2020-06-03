COVID-19: UAE exceeds 19,000 recoveries

The UAE government has announced that they are allowing the return of up to 50% of employees in ministries, federal authorities and institutions this coming Sunday, June 7. Authorities state that the decision follows exactly one week after the return of up to 30% of...
Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support to exporters and businesses to recover from COVID-19
Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has reaffirmed its commitment to support companies operating in the country in order to help them recover from the implications of COVID-19. During these challenging times, ECI continues to fulfil...
POLO Dubai explains reason behind nondisclosure of DOLE-AKAP recipients
Labor Attache Atty. Felicitas Bay of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) stated that their office is aware of the requests of Filipinos in the UAE to publicize names of recipients of the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang...
University to conduct ‘drive-thru’ graduation ceremony, distribute diplomas through drones
A university in the UAE revealed their plan to conduct its graduation ceremony on July 15—coinciding with the birthday of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai—via drive-through and with the use of drones. Dr. Muthanna Abdul-Razzaq,...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 571 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 41,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36,359.
Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests across the country, additional 41,000 tests were performed, revealing 571 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 36,359. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 3, 2020
MOHAP also reported one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 270.
Dr. Al Shamsi: We regret to announce that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 270. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 3, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 427 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,153.
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.
“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.The decision to resume transit flights comes after comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved