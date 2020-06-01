UAE exceeds 18,000 recoveries

(WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has issued two circulars today outlining a series of requirements and procedures for reopening restaurants, cafes and gyms in the emirate, each of which will be allowed to resume operations as of...
Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1
Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020 Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter. Sharjah Police also noted that...
Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility
The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms...
PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 406 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,338.
Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 18,338 with 406 cases recovered today after receiving treatment. The currently infected cases of Covid-19 who are undergoing treatment are 16,588. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 1, 2020
An additional 30,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 635 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 35,192.
Al Shamsi: Additional 30,000 Covid-19 tests were performed today, revealing 635 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 35,192. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 1, 2020
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 266. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved