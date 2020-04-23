UAE Water Aid donates 10 million water bottles to ’10 Million Meals’ campaign

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...
The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) will donate 10 million water bottles to be distributed with the food assistance—meals and food parcels—under the ’10 million meals’ campaign launched in Dubai.
The amount of the donated water bottles cost Dh5 million, according to Emirates News Agency-WAM.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), said, “Amid the global fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the ’10 million meals’ campaign comes to prove the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens and residents through ensuring a decent life to the vulnerable. These difficult times reveal our true values of generosity and humanity.”
15,000 donors pledge 450,000 meals in two days
He added that the campaign unites all segments of the society to practice kindness and compassion in the Holy Month of Ramadan.
“This campaign adds to the UAE’s long journey in humanitarian work, consolidating the country’s status as a global capital for sustainable action thanks to its continuous efforts to safeguard lives in the ongoing crisis,” Al Tayer stated.
The ’10 million meals’ campaign enables entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies to be distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.
