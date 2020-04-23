UAE Water Aid donates 10 million water bottles to ’10 Million Meals’ campaign

The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) will donate 10 million water bottles to be distributed with the food assistance—meals and food parcels—under the ’10 million meals’ campaign launched in Dubai.

The amount of the donated water bottles cost Dh5 million, according to Emirates News Agency-WAM.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), said, “Amid the global fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the ’10 million meals’ campaign comes to prove the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens and residents through ensuring a decent life to the vulnerable. These difficult times reveal our true values of generosity and humanity.”

He added that the campaign unites all segments of the society to practice kindness and compassion in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“This campaign adds to the UAE’s long journey in humanitarian work, consolidating the country’s status as a global capital for sustainable action thanks to its continuous efforts to safeguard lives in the ongoing crisis,” Al Tayer stated.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign enables entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies to be distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.