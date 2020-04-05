Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Apr 05 20, 9:14 pm

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Share4K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
4K Shares

Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients

by | News

Apr. 05, 20 | 9:14 pm

A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19. 

John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire.

John’s mother Gina Gustilo told the BBC that their family was waiting for the results of John’s test on whether he tested positive for the virus.  

The hospital said that all their workers are protected. The hospital also temporarily closed due to its problem with the oxygen equipment. 

“John was very popular and will be missed greatly by his colleagues,” Tracey Carter, the hospital’s chief nurse, told BBC. 

John’s mother said that she had not shown any symptoms for the virus and is still waiting for her test results. She is now self-isolating. 

“Our staff are fully briefed on the symptoms of COVID-19 and we would never expect anyone to remain at work if they were showing these symptoms or indeed were unwell in any way. We have always kept our staff updated on the latest PPE guidance to make sure they have the right level of protection for where they are working,” the hospital added. 

Jobs

Latest News

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 7, 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

No ‘move permit’, no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 7, 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services
Published On  April 5, 2020
Iloilo official condemns stoning incident of the house of a family with COVID-19
Published On  April 5, 2020
UAE residents with expired visas now exempted from fines till end of 2020
Published On  April 5, 2020
Close