Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients

A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire.

John’s mother Gina Gustilo told the BBC that their family was waiting for the results of John’s test on whether he tested positive for the virus.

The hospital said that all their workers are protected. The hospital also temporarily closed due to its problem with the oxygen equipment.

“John was very popular and will be missed greatly by his colleagues,” Tracey Carter, the hospital’s chief nurse, told BBC.

John’s mother said that she had not shown any symptoms for the virus and is still waiting for her test results. She is now self-isolating.

“Our staff are fully briefed on the symptoms of COVID-19 and we would never expect anyone to remain at work if they were showing these symptoms or indeed were unwell in any way. We have always kept our staff updated on the latest PPE guidance to make sure they have the right level of protection for where they are working,” the hospital added.