Flight status: Airlines give updates for flights to and from the UAE

Airline operators in the UAE and the Philippines have released updates regarding the status of their flights for Filipinos headed to and from Dubai towards Manila, and vice versa amid the enhanced community quarantine that has been implemented in the Philippines last March 17.
What had essentially been a blanket lockdown for Filipinos that day was rescinded, mainly for the benefit of Overseas Filipino Workers to be able to return to their place of work, provided that they can show their proof of international travel itinerary, among other guidelines.
Here are quick updates from each airline, as of March 18:
Philippine Airlines
Philippine Airlines (PAL) will continue on with their day to day operations and flights. “We are on normal operation for our Dubai-Manila-Dubai daily flights,” shares PAL Country Manager Agnes Pagaduan.
Cebu Pacific
According to a post from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s official Facebook account, Cebu Pacific has yet to resume international flights. However, the post also shared that the airline is constantly monitoring updates as per the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to assess the situation.
Emirates
Emirates remains operational for their Dubai-Manila-Dubai flights as seen on the availability of their flight schedules on their website.
Etihad
Effective Wednesday, March 18, Etihad has suspended flights from Abu Dhabi to Manila and vice versa. The airline has implemented the flight suspension until further notice.
