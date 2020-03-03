Saudi Arabia confirms first case of COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced its first case of coronavirus on Monday.

The patient was identified as a Saudi national who traveled from Iran through the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The patient did not disclose his travel history in Iran, according to Saudi Ministry of Health.

“Within the framework of the precautionary measures, the ministry sent an infection control team to examine the citizen and to take samples for laboratory tests in which it was confirmed that he was infected with the virus,” the ministry said in a statement.

The citizen has been placed under quarantine and is currently treated at a hospital.

The ministry added that it had traced all individuals who had contact with the patient.

Samples were already taken from the close contacts for confirmatory tests at Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The ministry urged citizens to contact its 937 Service Center for any queries about the virus and emphasized that information should be taken from official sources and not to believe in rumors.