Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 28 20, 7:20 am

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

Peso-Dirham exchange rate currently at Php 13.85

by | News

Feb. 28, 20 | 7:20 am

Filipinos who are planning to send money back home can now push through with their remittances as the Peso-Dirham exchange rate is now at Dh 1 = Php 13.85, according to the latest advisory from Sharaf Exchange.

With Sharaf Exchange being easily accessible across the UAE with more than 30 locations in key areas of the UAE, Filipinos can easily gain visit any of their branches including the Dubai International Airport, Times Square, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, and more.

Apart from the amazing exchange rate, Sharaf Exchange is also widely known for their progressive loyalty program aptly called “Usrati”. ‘Usrati’ is an Arabic word which in itself means ‘My Family’ making it a fitting title of a program that enables members to not only participate in a rewards program, it also empowers their members to head home during times of emergencies.

Sharaf Exchange can be reached Toll free at 800-8111 for any clarifications required on their exchange rate, promos, as well as their popular Usrati program.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close