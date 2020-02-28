Peso-Dirham exchange rate currently at Php 13.85

Filipinos who are planning to send money back home can now push through with their remittances as the Peso-Dirham exchange rate is now at Dh 1 = Php 13.85, according to the latest advisory from Sharaf Exchange.

With Sharaf Exchange being easily accessible across the UAE with more than 30 locations in key areas of the UAE, Filipinos can easily gain visit any of their branches including the Dubai International Airport, Times Square, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, and more.

Apart from the amazing exchange rate, Sharaf Exchange is also widely known for their progressive loyalty program aptly called “Usrati”. ‘Usrati’ is an Arabic word which in itself means ‘My Family’ making it a fitting title of a program that enables members to not only participate in a rewards program, it also empowers their members to head home during times of emergencies.

Sharaf Exchange can be reached Toll free at 800-8111 for any clarifications required on their exchange rate, promos, as well as their popular Usrati program.