Saturday, February 8, 2020

Feb 07 20, 12:06 pm

Pinay dies after injecting glutathione in beauty spa

Feb 08 2020

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...

UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus

Feb 08 2020

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...

Share33
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
33 Shares

PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai

by | News

Feb. 07, 20 | 12:06 pm

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) foiled an attempt by a syndicate to fly seven human trafficking victims out of the country.

BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the victims, all women, were stopped last Thursday at the departure area of the at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3.

The Dubai-bound Filipino women were barred from leaving after immigration officers found that the documents they presented are fake.

“This should send a signal to these syndicates that there is no letup in our anti-trafficking campaign despite the 2019 nCoV ARD outbreak. Our departure areas remain off limits to human traffickers and their victims,” Medina stressed.

According to Ma. Timotea Barizo, BI’s travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU) chief, the intercepted passengers were caught in possession of fake Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) clearances.

Barizo added the passengers presented validation forms allegedly showing that their papers were checked and cleared by Labor Assistance Center personnel at the airport.

“They admitted during interview that the bogus documents were given to them by their handlers and they were recruited via Facebook to work as domestic helpers in the UAE,” Barizo added.

The women were eventually turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for investigation.

Jobs

Latest News

Pinay dies after injecting glutathione in beauty spa

Pinay dies after injecting glutathione in beauty spa

Feb 8, 2020

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...

UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus

UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus

Feb 8, 2020

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA

Feb 7, 2020

The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH
Published On  February 7, 2020
Duque allays worries of residents over quarantine area in New Clark City
Published On  February 7, 2020
Lowest temperature in UAE recorded at 7.8°C
Published On  February 7, 2020
Close