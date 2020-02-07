PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
PH Embassy in UAE coordinates with health authorities to assist Filipino afflicted by 2019-nCoV
The Philippine Embassy has assured the Filipino community in the UAE that it is coordinating with health authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the Filipino who recently contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Two new cases of novel coronavirus, a...
UAE Ministry of Health announces two new cases of coronavirus
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country. The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the...
DOJ orders NBI to investigate Immigration officials involved in human trafficking
Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. Guevarra wants...
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) foiled an attempt by a syndicate to fly seven human trafficking victims out of the country.
BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the victims, all women, were stopped last Thursday at the departure area of the at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3.
The Dubai-bound Filipino women were barred from leaving after immigration officers found that the documents they presented are fake.
“This should send a signal to these syndicates that there is no letup in our anti-trafficking campaign despite the 2019 nCoV ARD outbreak. Our departure areas remain off limits to human traffickers and their victims,” Medina stressed.
According to Ma. Timotea Barizo, BI’s travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU) chief, the intercepted passengers were caught in possession of fake Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) clearances.
Barizo added the passengers presented validation forms allegedly showing that their papers were checked and cleared by Labor Assistance Center personnel at the airport.
“They admitted during interview that the bogus documents were given to them by their handlers and they were recruited via Facebook to work as domestic helpers in the UAE,” Barizo added.
The women were eventually turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for investigation.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved