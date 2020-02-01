Monday, February 3, 2020

Feb 01 20, 9:44 pm

Dubai-bound OFWs stranded amid travel ban to China, HK flights

Feb 03 2020

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...

US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus

Feb 03 2020

Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...

PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China

Feb 03 2020

The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces new case of coronavirus infection

by | News

Feb. 01, 20 | 9:44 pm

WAM/Hatem Mohamed

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a new case of Coronavirus infection in the country.

The patient was stable and under medical care, MoHAP said.

He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector.

READ MORE: UAE Ministry of Health releases health guidelines on 2019-nCoV

The Ministry disclosed that the four cases detected earlier in a Chinese family were still under medical care. Their condition is stable.

The Ministry said it is taking all necessary precautions in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country in order to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents.

The Ministry pointed out that the number of cases detected in the UAE were very low and that there was no cause for concern, adding that the health care system in the country was strong enough to combat the disease.

The UAE is adhering to WHO’s directives in dealing with the cases detected.

The Ministry has called upon the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid giving heed to rumors, asking them to get information from approved media entities and official social media accounts.

