Gov’t laying down plans for Taal rehabilitation

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has revealed that it is now planning the rehabilitation of areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In a press conference, NEDA said that is now consolidating information on how the rehabilitation efforts will push through.

NEDA added that a rehabilitation plan can still be made even if the area remains to be in Alert Level 4 status or an imminent hazardous explosion may happen.

“We will adjust our assessment of economic impacts in case there will be a violent eruption, more violent that we experienced,” she said.

“At the same time, we can also continue with preparing the information that will be in the rehabilitation plan,” NEDA said.

NEDA added that the Taal Volcano eruption will have a minimal impact on the economy.

“Right now, what we are doing is to look at possible measures to fast-track the rehabilitation, we like looking at the availability of the resource for the NDRRM fund, and what other measures we can implement,” NEDA explained.