Gov’t laying down plans for Taal rehabilitation

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...
PH immigration officials to wear N95 masks amid Wuhan coronavirus threat
The Bureau of Immigration ordered all immigration officers to wear N95 masks as the Health Department probes a suspected novel coronavirus case. In a report on the Philippine Star, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has instructed immigration officers to wear...
Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case
The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...
Phivolcs: Taal eruption may occur in any of 47 craters, reiterates total evacuation
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stressed their warning that it’s not yet safe to return within the 14-kilometer danger zone as imminent hazardous eruption Taal volcano looms. Despite the seemingly weakened activity of Taal volcano,...
The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has revealed that it is now planning the rehabilitation of areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.
In a press conference, NEDA said that is now consolidating information on how the rehabilitation efforts will push through.
NEDA added that a rehabilitation plan can still be made even if the area remains to be in Alert Level 4 status or an imminent hazardous explosion may happen.
“We will adjust our assessment of economic impacts in case there will be a violent eruption, more violent that we experienced,” she said.
“At the same time, we can also continue with preparing the information that will be in the rehabilitation plan,” NEDA said.
NEDA added that the Taal Volcano eruption will have a minimal impact on the economy.
“Right now, what we are doing is to look at possible measures to fast-track the rehabilitation, we like looking at the availability of the resource for the NDRRM fund, and what other measures we can implement,” NEDA explained.
Jobs
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
- Front Office Receptionist
Jan 15, 2020
- Truck Driver
Jan 15, 2020
- Data Entry Operator cum Document Controller
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved