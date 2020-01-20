Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan 20 20, 4:39 pm

Gov’t laying down plans for Taal rehabilitation

by | News

Jan. 20, 20 | 4:39 pm

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has revealed that it is now planning the rehabilitation of areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In a press conference, NEDA said that is now consolidating information on how the rehabilitation efforts will push through.

NEDA added that a rehabilitation plan can still be made even if the area remains to be in Alert Level 4 status or an imminent hazardous explosion may happen.

“We will adjust our assessment of economic impacts in case there will be a violent eruption, more violent that we experienced,” she said.
“At the same time, we can also continue with preparing the information that will be in the rehabilitation plan,” NEDA said.

NEDA added that the Taal Volcano eruption will have a minimal impact on the economy.

“Right now, what we are doing is to look at possible measures to fast-track the rehabilitation, we like looking at the availability of the resource for the NDRRM fund, and what other measures we can implement,” NEDA explained.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

