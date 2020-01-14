DOH warns face mask hoarders

The Department of Health has issued an advisory to the public to avoid eating fish from Taal Lake due to high sulfur content from the erupting volcano. The volcanic elements being spewed by the rumbling Mt. Taal are affecting the marine life in its surrounding lake. ...
Cleaner steals Dh2,100 from judicial officer in UAE
A cleaner is now on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stealing Dh2,000 from a judicial officer. According to the public prosecution records, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi cleaner waited for the judicial officer to walked out of his office to steal...
Egyptian businessman steals Dh1.71 million
An Egyptian businessman was on trial after he allegedly stole Dh1.71 million from a real estate firm. In a report by Khaleej Times, a 38-year-old businessman was the manager of a contracting company when he signed a deal with the real estate firm to build a mosque in...
WATCH: Silang, Cavite turns gray due to ashfall
The town of Silang in Cavite, known for its proximity to Tagaytay, suddenly turned into gray due to the consistent ash fall following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Silang, which is 42 kilometers away from the volcanic island, was not spared by the ashfall as...
The Department of Health warns that they will impose a sanction for consumers who do bulk buying of face masks.
The health agency also addressed the business owners and resellers who increase the price of the safety gear to unreasonable amounts.
According to an interview with radio DZMM, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that these circumstances have been going out of hand.
“Kapag ito ay nalamang nagho-hoard o talagang mataas ang presyo, wala na sa lugar ika nga, magkakaroon ng sanction at malilintikan itong mga nangangalakal na ito. Napakahirap na nga ng sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan sa mga apektadong lugar, bakit naman ganoon?,” he stated.
Duque added that they would lease portalets for the convenience and accessibility of the distressed.
Both surgical and N95 masks had a price surge compared to its usual cost, followed by the unavailability of the safety gear across selected areas of CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal) and Metro Manila.
Meanwhile, the health agency urged the citizens to look after their safety by following the general guidelines.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved