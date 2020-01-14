DOH warns face mask hoarders

Philippine Information Agency website

The Department of Health warns that they will impose a sanction for consumers who do bulk buying of face masks.

The health agency also addressed the business owners and resellers who increase the price of the safety gear to unreasonable amounts.

According to an interview with radio DZMM, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that these circumstances have been going out of hand.

“Kapag ito ay nalamang nagho-hoard o talagang mataas ang presyo, wala na sa lugar ika nga, magkakaroon ng sanction at malilintikan itong mga nangangalakal na ito. Napakahirap na nga ng sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan sa mga apektadong lugar, bakit naman ganoon?,” he stated.

Duque added that they would lease portalets for the convenience and accessibility of the distressed.

Both surgical and N95 masks had a price surge compared to its usual cost, followed by the unavailability of the safety gear across selected areas of CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal) and Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the health agency urged the citizens to look after their safety by following the general guidelines.