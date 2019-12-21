Woman proposes to her boyfriend with car keys and house deed

A 24-year-old woman proposed to his boyfriend with car keys and a brand new house and lot.

The Chinese woman, identified as Xiaojing, planned the wedding proposal during their first anniversary celebration in a cultural exhibition in Henan, China.

“I prepared all of this. There’s a car and a house deed here. It doesn’t matter if you have them or not, I still want to be with you. Will you marry me?” she told her boyfriend, Xiaoke.

She told Asia One she wanted to reciprocate his sacrifices and action for her that’s why she decided to surprise him.

“What I want — more than material goods — is love,” she added.

“I don’t think that it always has to be the man in the relationship providing [a house and car]. More than that, I want him to be devoted and caring after our marriage.”

The boyfriend, albeit surprised, accepted her proposal.