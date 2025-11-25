Defending champion Belinda Bencic and Filipina star Alexandra Eala first names confirmed for 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has unveiled its first player confirmations for the 2026 edition, with defending champion Belinda Bencic and fast-rising Filipina talent Alexandra Eala set to headline the field when the WTA 500 event returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, for its fourth edition from 31 January to 7 February 2026.

Bencic, currently ranked World No. 11, returns to Abu Dhabi in pursuit of a third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025. Her victory earlier this year over American Ashlyn Krueger marked a triumphant high point in the 28-year-old Swiss player’s comeback season following maternity leave, reinforcing her status as one of the most consistent and dynamic competitors on the WTA Tour.

With her precision, resilience, and all-court intelligence, the Swiss star remains unbeaten at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a tournament she has quickly made her own. Her 2025 win also became one of the emotional highlights of the event as she celebrated on court with her daughter, Bella, in front of a packed crowd at Zayed Sports City.

A former World No. 4, the 28-year-old Swiss star has claimed eight career WTA singles titles, and wonOlympic gold at Tokyo 2020, where she defeated Markéta Vondroušová in a three-set final. Bencic also triumphed at the Toray Pan Pacific Open earlier this month.

Bencic said: “It feels amazing to be coming back to Abu Dhabi again as defending champion. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me – I’ve had some of my best memories here. The atmosphere is always incredible, and it means so much to return to a place where I’ve felt so much support from the fans. I’m looking forward to another great week of tennis in February.”

Joining Bencic in the early line-up is 20-year-old Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala, one of Asia’s most exciting young talents. Since her debut in Abu Dhabi in 2024, she has climbed steadily through the WTA rankings, breaking into the Top 50 this year after a series of strong tour performances, having only broken into the Top 100 at the end of March 2025.

A former US Open girls’ singles champion and long-time Rafa Nadal Academy athlete, Eala continues to establish herself as a breakthrough contender on the global stage and is a national hero in her native Philippines as the highest ranked Filipino in Tour history.

Eala said: “Playing in Abu Dhabi in 2024 was such an amazing experience. The support from the Filipino fans and the incredible atmosphere really inspired me. I’ve been working hard and have learned so much since then, and I’m thrilled to be coming back stronger for the 2026 tournament. It’s an honour to compete alongside so many top players.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, added: “Each year, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s premier tennis events, and we are delighted to welcome Belinda Bencic and Alexandra Eala as the first names confirmed for 2026. Belinda has a special history with this tournament, and her return as defending champion sets the tone for another thrilling edition.”

Organised by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly established itself as one of the WTA’s most prestigious stops. Following a record-breaking 2025 edition that featured eight of the world’s top 20 players and thousands of fans, the fourth edition promises another week of world-class tennis, family entertainment, and community engagement.

Tickets are available now at Platinumlist.