11-year-old Filipina skateboarder Mazel Paris Alegado strikes gold in California

Filipina skateboarding prodigy Mazel Paris Alegado continues to make history for the Philippines after capturing first place at the 2025 Exposure Skate Women’s Bowl Open Pro Finals held Nov. 1–2 in Encinitas, California.

The 11-year-old Filipina American sensation outshone 35 of the world’s best skaters, showcasing remarkable control, confidence and creativity in the bowl event that earned her a well-deserved victory. Competing against seasoned professionals, Alegado’s flawless runs and fearless style made her performance a standout moment of the tournament.

Based in Los Angeles, Alegado has been making waves in the global skateboarding scene, racking up achievements that defy her young age. Earlier this year, she competed in the 2025 World Skateboarding Tour Park in Ostia, Rome, where she advanced to the quarterfinals, proving that her talent transcends continents.

Alegado first captured the world’s attention when she represented the Philippines at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as the youngest participant in the women’s skateboarding park event. Despite the high level of competition, she reached the finals and finished seventh overall — an impressive feat for someone just starting her international career.

Last month, she was also recognized at the 5th Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) Siklab Youth Sports Awards by the PSC-PPC-POC Media Group, where she received the Super Kids Award for Skateboarding, an honor given to exceptional athletes under 15 who have shown excellence and promise in their respective sports. -Alona Cochon

