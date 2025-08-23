Alex Eala makes US Open main draw debut

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala said her first-ever US Open main draw appearance is a milestone not just for her career, but for the millions of Filipinos supporting her.

“This is one of the biggest stages in tennis,” Eala told Inquirer.net USA at the Arthur Ashe Stadium media center.

“To have that representation for people back home, to feel that representation, I like to think it’s something super positive. I’m so blessed.”

The 20-year-old former junior Grand Slam champion from Quezon City dedicated her campaign to athletes and dreamers in the Philippines. “Follow my journey, we go in proud,” she told fans, thanking them for their support.

Eala, who battled injuries earlier this year, trained in Mallorca, Spain, to regain top form for the hard-court major. “Health is priority number one,” she said. “I’m happy to say that I’m healthy now and ready to compete.”

Despite the pressure, Eala aims to “be the best version” of herself on court. “At the end, you’ve got to treat it like another match, although there’s more at stake. The passion should be the same, if not more,” she said.

Eala added that every match is a learning opportunity, whether in a Grand Slam or not. “You always take something away that helps you for the next step. I’m trying to take it match by match,” she said.