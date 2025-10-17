Waqf donors eligible for UAE Golden Visa under new Dubai partnership

Donors of Waqf (Islamic endowments or charitable trusts) are now eligible to obtain the UAE Golden Visa under the category of “financial supporters of humanitarian work,” following a cooperation agreement signed between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai).

Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will nominate eligible endowers, whether residents or non-residents, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which defines the Golden Visa criteria for financial supporters of humanitarian initiatives.

The GDRFA-Dubai will issue residency permits based on the approved recommendations.

A joint committee will also be established to oversee implementation, monitor results, and ensure that the program achieves its intended social and humanitarian objectives.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for tolerance and humanitarian giving, while promoting collaboration among institutions to support national efforts in making Dubai the most sustainable and human-centered city in the world,” the GDRFA said in a statement.