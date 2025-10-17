LifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Waqf donors eligible for UAE Golden Visa under new Dubai partnership

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago

Donors of Waqf (Islamic endowments or charitable trusts) are now eligible to obtain the UAE Golden Visa under the category of “financial supporters of humanitarian work,” following a cooperation agreement signed between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai).

Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will nominate eligible endowers, whether residents or non-residents, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which defines the Golden Visa criteria for financial supporters of humanitarian initiatives.

The GDRFA-Dubai will issue residency permits based on the approved recommendations.

A joint committee will also be established to oversee implementation, monitor results, and ensure that the program achieves its intended social and humanitarian objectives.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s role as a global hub for tolerance and humanitarian giving, while promoting collaboration among institutions to support national efforts in making Dubai the most sustainable and human-centered city in the world,” the GDRFA said in a statement.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 32 1

Balisacan warns VAT cuts could lead to major revenue losses

13 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 31 1

Bea Alonzo denies pregnancy rumors: “Glowing, not expecting”

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 29 1

Dubai Ports Authority launches AI-powered drone system to enhance port monitoring and sustainability

45 mins ago
iStock 1934523700 1

UAE Cybersecurity Council Warns Public on Fake GITEX Links Used in Phone Hacking Scams

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button