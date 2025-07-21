LifestyleLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia to launch new low-cost airline with 45-plane fleet by 2030

Leana Bernardo

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to establish a new national low-cost airline with a fleet of 45 aircraft by 2030, according to state media reports released Sunday.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said that an alliance led by UAE-based carrier Air Arabia, along with two other companies, won the bid to operate the new airline.

The carrier will be based at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and will operate both domestic and international flights.

According to state media, the airline is expected to serve 24 domestic destinations and 57 international routes, targeting an annual passenger volume of 10 million.

