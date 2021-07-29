Latest NewsLifestyleSportsTop Stories

Filipino teen to compete against Europe’s best junior cyclists in Dubai

Staff Report

Lance Andrew Lumanlan Facebook

A 16-year-old Filipino will compete against Europe’s top junior cyclists in Dubai, reported Gulf News.

Lance Lumanlan, a student of GEMS Winchester School in Dubai, had also recently signed a contract with Bathco Cycling Team in Spain.

He said he was planning to go to Europe and compete with some of the best juniors in the world and hoped that this would “open some doors that could help me pursue my dreams of turning pro”.

His passion for cycling began at the age of four and he had started competing at 14 when UAE’s Al Nasr Cycling Club offered him to be part of the team.

In September, he will represent the Philippines in the ‘UCI Men’s Junior World Championships’ in both ‘Road’ and ‘Individual Time Trial’ segments.

He was one of the youngest cyclists to win the amateur ‘Spinneys Dubai 92 Men’s Elite Race’ in April and has 26 races under his belt.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

© 2021, The Filipino Times.
