Senate ready for special session on oil crisis

Senator Vicente Sotto III said the Senate is prepared to convene a special legislative session, even during its break, to address challenges arising from the global oil crisis.

The statement came after Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency and ordered the rollout of a Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) to assist sectors affected by rising fuel costs.

Sotto said lawmakers are expected to respond should Malacañang call for a special session.

“All legislators are expected to respond to any special session the President may call,” he told reporters.

While he has yet to formally instruct his colleagues to make themselves available, Sotto expressed confidence that senators are monitoring developments.

“I will if needed. Not at the moment, but I’m sure they are aware of developments in the country,” he added.

Congress is currently on session break and is scheduled to resume on May 4.

Under the UPLIFT program, the government is adopting a whole-of-government approach aimed at ensuring energy supply stability, supporting key sectors such as transport, agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises, and protecting consumers from the impact of global oil supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Despite welcoming the energy emergency declaration, JV Ejercito said the move may have come “a little bit late,” noting that fuel prices have already surged significantly.

“Hindi naman mabagal, mukhang sobra lang ang bagal. Kasi reactive eh,” Ejercito said during a Kapihan sa Senado forum.

He criticized concerned agencies for being reactive rather than proactive, saying adjustments such as increasing minimum fuel inventory should have been implemented at the onset of the crisis.

“So dapat from the onset of the crisis, nag-adjust na kaagad sila ng minimum required inventory. Dapat proactive eh. Naa-ano ako sa mga ahensya, napaka-reactive,” he added.