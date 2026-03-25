Over 3.2 million visit UAE mosques during Ramadan and Eid

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) recorded more than 3.2 million worshippers and visitors across its network of mosques during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, underscoring the strong turnout for religious and cultural activities during the holy period.

Data released by the Centre showed a total of 3,226,103 guests visited different mosque including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque. The Abu Dhabi mosque alone drew nearly 1.7 million visitors, making it the busiest site during the observance.

The Centre also reported a record number of Iftar meals distributed under its annual “Our Fasting Guests” initiative, held in honor of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. A total of 2,605,810 meals were served across the mosques, including a record 980,010 meals at the Abu Dhabi mosque. Additional included 550,240 meals in Al Ain and 265,560 in Fujairah.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Zayed for Good Foundation, and strategic partner Erth Abu Dhabi.

Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers were led by a group of distinguished imams, including Idris Abkar, Yahya Aishan, Alaa Al-Mazjaji, Abdullah Al-Balushi, and Abdulbasit Abdulsamad, contributing to a spiritually enriching atmosphere throughout the holy month.

Marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Centre also distributed audio Qur’an recordings recited by mosque imams as part of its religious initiatives.

Beyond worship services, SZGMC organized a range of cultural and educational activities. These included Ramadan lectures under the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis and 18 additional talks by scholars hosted in coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs Endowments and Zakat.

The Centre also promoted cultural awareness through guided tours and community programs. A total of 87 cultural tours were conducted for more than 1,400 visitors, while tourism companies facilitated 3,491 bookings, bringing in over 72,000 guests. Additionally, 27 official delegations comprising 652 visitors were hosted.

The sixth season of the “Bridges” program gathered 164 participants, including diplomats and community members from countries such as Australia, the United States, Canada, and Slovenia, fostering cross-cultural dialogue through volunteer work and Iftar gatherings.

More than 600 volunteers, including staff, Emirates Red Crescent members, and community groups, supported operations during Ramadan. The Centre also coordinated with over 20 government entities to ensure crowd management, traffic flow, and safety.

SZGMC further expanded its digital reach during Ramadan with the launch of the “Afnan” social media platform, alongside the production of over 130 media materials. Its activities were covered by more than 560 media outlets, generating over 1,900 news reports and social media features.

The Centre said it will continue enhancing public engagement through regular updates, religious content, and community-driven initiatives.