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Marcos says grounding planes is a ‘distinct possibility’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said grounding flights due to jet fuel constraints is a “distinct possibility” as global energy markets react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Marcos noted that some countries have already limited refueling for airlines, forcing aircraft to carry enough fuel for round trips, a challenge especially for long-haul operations.

He said the government is hoping to avoid disruptions but acknowledged the risks as fuel supply and prices remain volatile.

The Philippines is particularly vulnerable due to its reliance on imported oil, much of it sourced from the Middle East.

Airlines have begun preparing contingency measures, with Cebu Air announcing plans to reduce flights starting next month due to rising fuel costs.

Despite these concerns, the Department of Energy said airlines have assured authorities that current fuel supply remains sufficient.

Officials said they will continue to monitor developments as the situation evolves.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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