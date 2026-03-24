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16,660 Filipinos assisted amid Middle East escalations — DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago

A total of 16,660 Filipinos have received on-site assistance amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the assistance includes food, water, and temporary shelter, provided in coordination with host country protocols.

Authorities noted that countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel have advised residents to limit movement due to ongoing security risks.

Cacdac said Filipino workers and families in affected areas are being supported through visits to government-designated shelters by DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration personnel.

The agency has also extended repatriation assistance to around 2,630 Filipinos, covering both pre- and post-repatriation needs.

Pre-repatriation support includes processing travel documents, settling immigration requirements, and transporting individuals to designated departure points.

Post-repatriation assistance includes financial aid and welfare checks upon arrival in the Philippines.

Of those assisted, 1,837 Filipinos were provided government-funded tickets, including those who returned through chartered flights.

Authorities said assistance efforts remain ongoing as the government continues to monitor developments and ensure the safety of Filipinos in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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