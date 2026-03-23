UAE warns of rising cyber threats tied to remote work

United Arab Emirates cybersecurity authorities have flagged a sharp increase in cyber risks linked to remote and hybrid work setups, with incidents rising by more than 40 percent in recent years.

Data from the UAE Cyber Security Council showed that about 38 percent of modern cyberattacks now target remote work infrastructure, including home devices and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Experts warned that weak security measures in these systems can expose users to threats such as unauthorized access, interception of communications, and theft of sensitive data.

Authorities said attackers often exploit vulnerabilities in personal devices and unsecured networks, potentially redirecting users to fraudulent websites or compromising login credentials.

The advisory highlights the need to strengthen cybersecurity practices as remote work becomes more widespread. Officials urged both individuals and organizations to prioritize data protection, implement robust security measures, and stay alert against suspicious online activity to reduce cyber risks.