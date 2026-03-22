Latest NewsNews

Bahrain intercepts over 380 missiles, drones amid ongoing attacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Bahrain said its air defense systems have successfully intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 244 drones targeting its territory since the start of hostilities.

In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said the operations reflect the continued vigilance and readiness of its personnel in countering incoming threats.

Authorities condemned the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian areas and private property, describing such actions as violations of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that these indiscriminate attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the country’s territory and protecting civilians as tensions persist in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court awards Dh10,000 to man assaulted at pedestrian crossing

1 min ago
iStock 1710521086

UAE conducts nearly 695,000 labour inspections, reports higher compliance

5 mins ago
ymj028031ka1of4pn

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt President discuss Middle East escalation in Jeddah

13 mins ago
uxg028071ka1ufkpn

UAE, Mauritania leaders exchange Eid greetings, call for peace

16 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button