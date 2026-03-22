Bahrain intercepts over 380 missiles, drones amid ongoing attacks

Bahrain said its air defense systems have successfully intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 244 drones targeting its territory since the start of hostilities.

In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said the operations reflect the continued vigilance and readiness of its personnel in countering incoming threats.

Authorities condemned the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian areas and private property, describing such actions as violations of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that these indiscriminate attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the country’s territory and protecting civilians as tensions persist in the region.