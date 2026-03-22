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25 Filipinos from Israel return to PH in fourth repatriation batch

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Twenty-five Filipinos evacuated from Israel have safely returned to the Philippines, marking the fourth batch of repatriates amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The group, composed of 24 overseas Filipino workers and one child, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at around 9:00 p.m.

They traveled via the Taba Border in Egypt before boarding a flight back to Manila.

Upon arrival, the returning Filipinos were welcomed by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Manila International Airport Authority.

They were immediately provided with assistance, including financial aid, medical support, transportation, and temporary accommodation.

Authorities said repatriation efforts will continue as the government works to assist Filipinos affected by the situation in the Middle East.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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