DMW confirms another OFW arrested in Saudi over airstrike posts

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for allegedly posting videos of airstrikes on social media, adding to earlier cases reported in the United Arab Emirates.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the OFW sought assistance from Philippine authorities following the arrest.

The agency assured that the government will extend support to all affected Filipinos, including those detained in Saudi Arabia and the UAE over similar allegations.

“We will help these three OFWs na humarap sa kanilang kaso… We respect their laws, we respect their processes but we will provide for legal assistance. Libre po ang abugado na ibibigay natin sa kanila,” Olalia said.

The DMW emphasized that while it respects the laws and legal processes of host countries, it will continue to provide free legal assistance and necessary support to the OFWs.

At the same time, the agency renewed its advisory to Filipinos in the Middle East to refrain from posting or sharing videos of airstrikes and other sensitive incidents online, warning that such actions may violate local laws and affect national security operations.

The latest arrest follows the earlier detention of two OFWs in the UAE, confirmed by the Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, for allegedly posting videos of missile attacks amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The embassy said it has extended legal assistance and informed the families of those detained.

Meanwhile, the government has dispatched a chartered flight to the UAE to assist in the repatriation of OFWs and Filipino nationals affected by escalating tensions in the region.