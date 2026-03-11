Avoid illegal parking near mosques during Ramadan – Dubai Police

ubai Police have urged motorists to avoid random parking near mosques during Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers, especially in the last ten days of Ramadan, warning that improper parking can cause traffic congestion and put pedestrians at risk.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the measures aim to ensure smooth traffic flow around mosques and maintain the safety of worshippers and road users during the busy prayer period.

“Random parking can obstruct emergency and ambulance vehicles, increase the risk of accidents and run-over incidents, and endanger the lives of worshippers and pedestrians,” Brig Bin Suwaidan said.

Traffic patrols have been intensified across the emirate to monitor violations and regulate vehicle movement near mosques. The police stressed the importance of following traffic regulations and avoiding parking that blocks public roads, residential entrances, or pedestrian pathways.

Worshippers are advised to park in designated areas and plan their trips in advance. They are also cautioned against praying on streets around mosques, which could expose them to accidents.

“Worshippers should choose safe and designated prayer locations and cooperate with traffic officers to ensure a safe and organized environment for everyone,” Brig Bin Suwaidan said.

Dubai Police confirmed that legal action will be taken against motorists who violate traffic rules by blocking roads or parking in unsafe areas.

Authorities said traffic management plans are in place during Ramadan to reduce congestion, organize parking around mosques, and ensure safe entry and exit for worshippers. Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing road safety and protecting all road users throughout the holy month.