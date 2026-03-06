Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE, US mediation leads to new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates said its joint mediation efforts with the United States resulted in a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, involving 200 detainees from each side.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest swap brings the total number of prisoners released through Emirati mediation during the conflict to 5,355.

The ministry expressed appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for cooperating with the Emirati-American mediation initiative, saying the move reflects their recognition of efforts aimed at helping find solutions to the ongoing crisis.

According to the ministry, the exchange marks the 19th mediation effort undertaken by the UAE since the conflict began, highlighting the country’s close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv and the trust placed in its role as a facilitator.

The statement added that the UAE will continue to support initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict through its partnerships and balanced relations with all parties involved.

It said such engagement reflects the country’s belief that cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis are a humanitarian and moral responsibility, helping ease the humanitarian consequences of the war and support prospects for peace and stability.

The UAE has also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and international cooperation while providing a venue for constructive discussions.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

5b201rdb1ka01qmpn

UAE condemns Iranian drone strike on Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 41

UAE tourism sector operating normally amid regional developments

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 40

BFAR issues warning on eating certain poisonous fish and crabs

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 38 1

China denies espionage allegations in Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button