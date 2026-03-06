UAE, US mediation leads to new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

The United Arab Emirates said its joint mediation efforts with the United States resulted in a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, involving 200 detainees from each side.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest swap brings the total number of prisoners released through Emirati mediation during the conflict to 5,355.

The ministry expressed appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for cooperating with the Emirati-American mediation initiative, saying the move reflects their recognition of efforts aimed at helping find solutions to the ongoing crisis.

According to the ministry, the exchange marks the 19th mediation effort undertaken by the UAE since the conflict began, highlighting the country’s close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv and the trust placed in its role as a facilitator.

The statement added that the UAE will continue to support initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict through its partnerships and balanced relations with all parties involved.

It said such engagement reflects the country’s belief that cooperation and solidarity during times of crisis are a humanitarian and moral responsibility, helping ease the humanitarian consequences of the war and support prospects for peace and stability.

The UAE has also hosted two rounds of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and international cooperation while providing a venue for constructive discussions.