Philippine Embassy in Qatar releases emergency hotlines

Filipinos in Qatar are being urged to remain indoors and follow safety advisories as authorities implement precautionary measures amid ongoing regional developments.
The Philippine Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place advisory, urging Filipino nationals to stay home, monitor official announcements, and comply with instructions from local authorities.
The Embassy also announced that it is closed for regular public transactions, but a team remains available to assist Filipinos with urgent and emergency consular needs.
Filipinos with non-emergency concerns, including passport appointments, are advised to postpone visits and prioritize safety.
Qatar authorities have heightened security precautions following regional tensions and recent aerial threats. Officials have urged residents and visitors to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and follow verified government advisories.
Air defense systems were activated to intercept incoming threats, while safety measures were implemented to protect residents and critical infrastructure.
Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Qatar
The Philippine Embassy in Doha encourages Filipinos to save these numbers for immediate assistance:
Philippine Embassy in Doha
- Nationals in Distress: +974 6644 6303
- Consular Assistance: +974 5527 5123 / +974 3300 3249
Migrant Workers Office (MWO)
- Assistance to Nationals: +974 5118 4242 / +974 3318 2459
- OWWA: +974 3092 1758
Medical & emergency services
- Police, Fire & Ambulance: 999
- Emergency from mobile phones: 112
- Emergency services for the deaf: 992
- Hamad Medical Corporation: 16060
- Primary Health Care Corporation: 107
- Health Unified Contact Center: 16000
Other essential services
- Local Directory Assistance: 180
- International Calls Inquiry: 150
- Kahramaa (Water & Electricity): 991 / 44494000
- Traffic Department: 234-4444