Philippine Embassy in Qatar releases emergency hotlines

Filipinos in Qatar are being urged to remain indoors and follow safety advisories as authorities implement precautionary measures amid ongoing regional developments.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place advisory, urging Filipino nationals to stay home, monitor official announcements, and comply with instructions from local authorities.

The Embassy also announced that it is closed for regular public transactions, but a team remains available to assist Filipinos with urgent and emergency consular needs.

Filipinos with non-emergency concerns, including passport appointments, are advised to postpone visits and prioritize safety.

Qatar authorities have heightened security precautions following regional tensions and recent aerial threats. Officials have urged residents and visitors to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and follow verified government advisories.

Air defense systems were activated to intercept incoming threats, while safety measures were implemented to protect residents and critical infrastructure.

Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Qatar

The Philippine Embassy in Doha encourages Filipinos to save these numbers for immediate assistance:

Philippine Embassy in Doha

Nationals in Distress: +974 6644 6303

Consular Assistance: +974 5527 5123 / +974 3300 3249

Migrant Workers Office (MWO)

Assistance to Nationals: +974 5118 4242 / +974 3318 2459

OWWA: +974 3092 1758

Medical & emergency services

Police, Fire & Ambulance: 999

Emergency from mobile phones: 112

Emergency services for the deaf: 992

Hamad Medical Corporation: 16060

Primary Health Care Corporation: 107

Health Unified Contact Center: 16000

Other essential services