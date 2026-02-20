Latest NewsNews

Eid airfare surge: UAE holiday flights nearly double from February rates

Residents of the United Arab Emirates planning an Eid Al Fitr holiday are facing significantly higher airfares, with prices almost double compared to February and about 15–20% higher than last year’s Eid period, according to travel agents.

In a Gulf News report, Return economy fares for trips between March 19 and 30 show steep increases across popular destinations.

From Dubai, round-trip tickets to London are priced at Dh4,075, compared to off-season fares of Dh1,837. Fares to Lisbon have reached Dh4,674, while Osaka tickets stand at Dh7,995. Return fares to Almaty cost Dh2,901, Bangkok Dh4,005, and Phuket Dh4,855.

From Abu Dhabi, return fares are also elevated, with Amsterdam at Dh2,730, London at Dh4,090, Zurich at Dh3,890, Berlin at Dh3,310, and Saint Petersburg at Dh3,505.

Travel agencies say demand has been building since early January, with many residents tentatively booking between March 19 and 28 to maximize the holiday break.

