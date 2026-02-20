80 years strong: Marcos honors United States-Philippines alliance at historic ceremony

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Philippines–United States alliance as the two nations commemorated the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations, highlighting a partnership that continues to advance prosperity, security, and shared democratic values.

Speaking during the unveiling of the official anniversary logo at Malacañang Palace, the President praised the US-Philippines Society (USPS) for its role in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering new linkages between both nations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the continued efforts of the US-Philippines Society whose board members are present with us here today,” President Marcos said. “They have been instrumental in advancing our relations by facilitating new and dynamic linkages on both sides. Your tireless work behind the scenes is deeply appreciated.”

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States were formally established on July 4, 1946 – a partnership that has evolved into one of the most enduring alliances in the Indo-Pacific.

Present at the ceremony were key Filipino and American leaders and members of the U.S.–Philippines Society, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos; Executive Secretary Ralph Recto; Amb. Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Philippine Ambassador to the US; Robert Ewing, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires; Ambassador John Negroponte, Co-Chair, USPS and former US Ambassador to the Philippines; Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Co-Chair, USPS and Chairman, Ayala Corporation; Amb. Thomas Hubbard, USPS Board Member and former US Ambassador to the Philippines; Amb. John Maisto, former US Ambassador to Venezuela; Hank Hendrickson, Executive Director, USPS; and members of the Board of Directors of USPS.

The gathering underscored eight decades of enduring alliance, strategic partnership, and people-to-people ties between the Philippines and the United States.

Alliance built across generations

The ceremony brought together diplomats, business leaders, and USPS members to celebrate eight decades of shared history, democratic ideals, and strategic cooperation. Ambassador Romualdez described the anniversary as the unveiling of a shared story spanning postwar reconstruction, Cold War cooperation, economic development, and today’s modern strategic alliance.

“This anniversary is not only a commemoration of the past — it is a commitment to the future,” Romualdez said.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Manila, calling the alliance an “unbreakable bond of friendship” and highlighting cooperation in infrastructure, disaster response, economic growth, and regional security.

“To President Marcos and the people of the Philippines: the United States remains your ironclad ally and steadfast friend,” Ewing said.

With the Philippines serving as ASEAN Chair, President Marcos expressed optimism for continued US support for ASEAN community building through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

USPS board meeting highlights PH strategic advantage

During the US–Philippines Society Board of Directors Meeting in Manila, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, USPS Co-Chair and Chairman of Ayala Corporation, emphasized harnessing the Philippines’ unique strategic position and maximizing the strength of the PH–US alliance.

He highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation across trade, investments, defense, disaster response, infrastructure, and supply chains, stressing that the alliance provides a strong foundation for economic resilience and regional stability.

Zobel de Ayala also underscored the country’s strong fundamentals and demographic advantage, pointing to the Philippines’ promising growth trajectory amid shifting global supply chains and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Economic forum and press conference underscores future partnerships

During the Philippine Business, Economic and Development Forum & Press Conference, moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening 21st-century partnerships.

Opening the dialogue, Dr. Remo noted: “This gathering takes place at a meaningful moment as the US-Philippines Society convenes its annual Board of Directors Meeting here in Manila, bringing together Filipino and American leaders to assess developments shaping the bilateral relationship.”

She highlighted the significance of the milestone year, noting that the United States will also celebrate nearly 250 years of independence.

“This year is especially significant as we mark the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States — a partnership built not only on shared democratic values, but on sustained cooperation across economic development, security, and people-to-people ties.” Dr. Remo also emphasized the Society’s role in strengthening engagement, investment pathways, and future cooperation between the two nations.

Economic cooperation anchored on resilience

Speakers noted that US-Philippines economic relations are increasingly defined by a strategy of resilience, leveraging strong macroeconomic fundamentals to navigate a shifting global trade landscape.

Despite the imposition of a 19% reciprocal tariff on certain Philippine exports in August 2025, bilateral trade has remained robust. The United States continues to rank among the Philippines’ top trading partners and remains a primary source of equity capital for key sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, and services.

Rather than dampening economic engagement, the tariff environment has accelerated efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and diversify export strategies.

This macroeconomic stability is supporting targeted initiatives such as the Luzon Economic Corridor, the first Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) corridor in the Indo-Pacific. The project aims to integrate high-impact infrastructure — including the Subic–Clark–Manila–Batangas railway — with private sector growth in semiconductors, logistics, and clean energy.

By focusing on strategic regional hubs, both nations aim to insulate critical supply chains from trade volatility while accelerating localized industrial development through 2026 and beyond.

Defense cooperation and regional security

During the press conference, officials highlighted that the Philippines is expected to receive at least $2.5 billion in defense capabilities from 2026 to 2030, following U.S. Senate approval of new foreign military financing.

Amb. Romualdez said the funding is anticipated to support ground defense capabilities, maritime security, and cybersecurity.

On trade matters, Romualdez described ongoing discussions on US tariffs as “a work in progress,” noting both sides are seeking an acceptable arrangement while the Philippines negotiates exemptions on selected export products.

Speaking on regional security, Romualdez expressed confidence that the United States will remain committed to the Philippines amid tensions in the South China Sea. He also welcomed renewed dialogue between U S and Chinese leaders and said Manila should continue to fine-tune its relationship with Beijing to expand trade engagement.

As the Philippines prepares for its ASEAN chairmanship, maritime tensions and emerging cyber threats underscore the importance of the reinforced Mutual Defense Treaty. Washington has committed historic security assistance to modernize Philippine defense capabilities and strengthen regional stability.