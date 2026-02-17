PH Consulate, Migrant Workers Office in Dubai adjust hours for Ramadan

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai have announced adjusted office hours in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.
Both offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays, in line with the schedule of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
OFWs requiring contract verification may continue to use online services at dmw.dataflowgroup.com or schedule appointments through the VFS Global business center at VFS Global OFW Contract Verification.
Those who need emergency assistance may contact the following:
- Consular matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry): +971 4 220 7800
- Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs) matters: +971 56 501 5756
For MWO-Dubai and other government agencies:
- Accreditation / Job Order / Hiring from the Philippines: +971 50 652 6626; [email protected]
- Individual Contract Verification (Balik-Manggagawa)/ OEC: +971 50 652 6626; [email protected]
- Assistance to Nationals (for emergencies such as death, detention, medical, and other labor or welfare-related emergencies): +971 56 353 5558; [email protected]
- OWWA: +971 50 558 5536; [email protected]
- SSS: +971 56 212 3426; [email protected]
- Pag-IBIG: +971 56 728 5143; [email protected]; [email protected]