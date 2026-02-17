PH Consulate, Migrant Workers Office in Dubai adjust hours for Ramadan

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai have announced adjusted office hours in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

Both offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays, in line with the schedule of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

OFWs requiring contract verification may continue to use online services at dmw.dataflowgroup.com or schedule appointments through the VFS Global business center at VFS Global OFW Contract Verification.

Those who need emergency assistance may contact the following: