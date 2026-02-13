Dubai Police announces Ramadan cannon locations

Dubai Police has announced a series of community initiatives for the Holy Month of Ramadan, including the deployment of iftar cannons across the emirate.

In a press conference held at Expo City Dubai, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Ramadan Cannons, said six fixed cannons will be placed at prominent locations: JBR, Burj Khalifa, DAMAC Hills, Expo City Dubai at Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City, and Vida Creek Harbour.

In addition, a mobile cannon will travel to 17 other sites, including Dubai Parks and Resorts, One and Only Za’abeel, Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams, Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Margham, Burj Khalifa, Lahbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marasi Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, and Al Barsha Park. A separate mobile cannon will also tour Hatta.

Firing the cannon is a long-standing UAE tradition that signals the time to break fast each day during the Holy Month.