Dubai gold prices hit fresh records, surging over AED 100 in January

Gold prices in Dubai soared to fresh records on Wednesday, Jan. 28, reaching more than AED 600 per gram, marking an increase of around AED 100 since the start of the year.

Prices also climbed sharply from yesterday, Jan. 27, with an average gain of AED 18.25 per gram across major carats.

Gold prices as of Jan. 28, 2026:

  • 24K: AED 632.00 (+AED 20.50 from Jan. 27)
  • 22K: AED 585.25 (+AED 19.00)
  • 21K: AED 561.00 (+AED 18.00)
  • 18K: AED 481.00 (+AED 15.50)

Since Jan. 1, 2026, Dubai gold prices have surged more than AED 100 per gram for most carats, with 24K gold rising from AED 520.25 to AED 632.00 (+AED 111.75), 22K from AED 481.75 to AED 585.25 (+AED 103.50), 21K from AED 462.00 to AED 561.00 (+AED 99.00), and 18K from AED 396.00 to AED 481.00 (+AED 85.00) as of Jan. 28.

Analysts say gold prices are expected to continue rising in 2026 as investors turn to safe-haven assets.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

