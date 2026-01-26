Here are the predicted dates for Ramadan 2026

The UAE Council for Fatwa confirmed that the Islamic month of Shaban officially began on January 20, following the end of Rajab based on moon sightings.

Shaban, the eighth month in Islamic calendar, comes directly before Ramadan, and its length, either 29 or 30 days, will determine when the fasting month officially begins in the UAE.

If Shaban lasts 30 days, Ramadan is expected to start on Thursday, February 19, but if it has 29 days, Ramadan will begin a day earlier on Wednesday, February 18.

Knowing when Shaban starts also helps predict the possible dates for Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan and is a major Islamic celebration.

Depending on the length of Shaban and Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr could fall between March 19 and March 21.