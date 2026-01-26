Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Here are the predicted dates for Ramadan 2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 hours ago

The UAE Council for Fatwa confirmed that the Islamic month of Shaban officially began on January 20, following the end of Rajab based on moon sightings.

Shaban, the eighth month in Islamic calendar, comes directly before Ramadan, and its length, either 29 or 30 days, will determine when the fasting month officially begins in the UAE.

If Shaban lasts 30 days, Ramadan is expected to start on Thursday, February 19, but if it has 29 days, Ramadan will begin a day earlier on Wednesday, February 18.

Knowing when Shaban starts also helps predict the possible dates for Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan and is a major Islamic celebration.

Depending on the length of Shaban and Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr could fall between March 19 and March 21.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Dubai Police partner with Eppendorf to automate forensic laboratories

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh261,500 loan backed by social media messages

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times marriage law 1

Dubai Family Court ends seven-year dispute through reconciliation-focused ruling

2 hours ago
618766681 1349635530523814 2722642059106356331 n

Four seriously injured, 24 still missing after RORO ferry sinks off Basilan

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button