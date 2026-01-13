HONOR announces the official availability of HONOR X8d

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today lifted the curtain on the new HONOR X8d, the latest addition to its acclaimed X Series line-up. Crafted to deliver an optimal experience to users, the HONOR X8d integrates ultra-slim design, a robust 7000mAh battery, and stunning AI experience, representing HONOR’s dedication to provide well-rounded smartphones cater to the needs of consumers who desire a sleek, intelligent, and durable mobile device.

Ultra-slim design with class-leading battery life

Introducing a 7.5mm ultra-thin and lightweight design, the HONOR X8d strikes a perfect balance between smooth feel and elegant appearance. With advanced excimer technology and micro-nano textures, the body is extremely glossy and eye-catching, while the exquisite metal barrel adds extraembellishment to the back cover.

Powered by a large 7000mAh battery, the HONOR X8d provides price-level biggest 52 hours battery lifeverified by TÜV Rheinland and 6 years of endurance. The test data shows that the device can stand up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery shows great performance in temperatures from -20°C to 45°C, which allows it to work perfectly in various harsh condition. Additionally, the 45W wired HONOR SuperCharge can rapidly revive the battery for extended usage.

Fabulous AI button for brand-new AI experience

Featuring a brilliant Instant AI Button, the HONOR X8d offers brand-new AI interaction through this subtle design. This physical side button enable user to quickly launch clean up and speed up commands and frequently used apps with a single press, providing much convenience in daily lives. Meanwhile, with a long press, users can activate more AI features such as Circle-to-Search, AI Subtitles, AI Writing, and Blur Private Info, delivering personalized and seamless user experience. Powered by the latest MagicOS 10 based on Android 16, the HONOR X8d carries various other intelligence features including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, AI Memories, AI Settings Agent, and Google Gemini Assistant, making it the best partner for both work and life.

Exceptional durability with c omprehensive protection

Despite its extremely slim and lightweight body design, the HONOR X8d still showcases all-around drop resistance with SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance, which ensures it can withstand drops from heights of up to 2 meters. Boasted with IP65 Water Resistance, the HONOR X8d can easily handle complex water environments including rinsing, splashing, and even high-pressure water gun. This device has been tested to function after being submerged in water for up to 1 minutes at a depth of 0.5 meter, making it a dependable companion in various settings and situations. Additionally, with Wet-Hand Touch Enhancement, users can still have smooth experience even with wet or greasy fingers.

AI-p owered smartphone photography experience

Packed with a stunning 108MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera, the HONOR X8d captures images with exceptional details and enhanced brightness, offering users both daylight precision and nocturnal refinement. With 3x Lossless Zoom, users can create stunning shots with diverse focal lengths, effortlessly creating different street vibes. With HONOR Connection, the HONOR X8d breaks the long-standing “drop-barrier” between different systems, enabling the device to share moving photo to iOS seamlessly. Additionally, the HONOR X8d integrates AI photography features like AI Eraser, AI Upscale, AI Cutout and AI Outpainting, which enable users to freely customize their image, streamlining photo editing on smartphones.

Enhanced hardware for s uperior experience

The HONOR X8d features a 6.77-inch OLED Display, which supports 1.07 billion colors, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and peak HDR brightness of 3000nits, delivering vibrant hues and incredibly fluid interface with exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience. The device also boasts 6 eye-care technologies, including 3840Hz PWM Risk-free Dimming, Circadian Night Display, Dynamic Dimming, Comfortable Dim-light Adjustment, Low Blue Light and E-Book Mode.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2, the HONOR X8d offers users a new level of system smoothness and higher graphical performance. This power efficiency is complemented by HONOR’s innovative RAM Turbo Technology, which effectively provides a 16GB RAM equivalent experience (8GB physical + 8GB virtual). It ensures smooth performance even after extended use, allowing users to multitask and switch between apps effortlessly. Additionally, the HONOR X8d comes equipped with 512GB large internal storage at most, providing ample space for years of precious memories.

Color, price and availability

Catering to users’ diverse style preferences, the HONOR X8d is available in 3 captivating colorways:Light Blue, Velvet Black, Velvet Grey. Starting from January 9, 2026, the HONOR X8d will be available to purchase at a price starting at AED749.