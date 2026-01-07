Filipinos in Abu Dhabi advised to avail gov’t services at OFW Serbisyo Caravan on Jan. 13

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi needing consular, labor, or other government assistance on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, are advised to avail of them directly at the OFW Serbisyo Caravan to be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Al Bateen.

In an advisory, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE said it will temporarily close its main office on that day as to participate in the second leg of the Caravan in the capital city.

Frontline services will be available starting 8:00 a.m. at the Al Bateen and Al Baynouna Ballroom.

Services offered include:

Consular services: passport application and renewal, notarization and authentication of documents, birth and marriage registration, and Commission on Elections (COMELEC) registration and assistance.

Labor services: contract verification, assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and Pag-IBIG Fund (HDMF).

Other services: Office of the President programs, PhilHealth, Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

For inquiries or immediate assistance, the public may contact the Embassy via: