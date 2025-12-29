From Humble Beginnings to International Recognition: The Journey of Engr. Liyoh

The inspiring story of Engineer Leonides Dalupang began in a modest, hardworking household in the Philippines.

Known to many as Engr. Liyoh, he was the only son among five children, raised by a mother who taught in public schools and a father who worked abroad in Saudi Arabia. With both parents constantly working, Engr. Liyoh became the pillar of his family at an early age. This instilled in him a strong sense of accountability, independence, and empathy, qualities that would later define both his leadership style and professional discipline

Even as a child, Engr. Liyoh had a deep love for learning, with English, Science, and Mathematics as his favorite subjects. He also participated in academic competitions, from math and science quiz bowls to writing and declamation contests, winning awards that proved that effort, consistency, and perseverance always lead to meaningful results.

He initially aspired to become a scientist or a doctor, but financial realities steered him elsewhere. Under the guidance of his parents and the pivotal influence of his architect sister, along with the drafting tools and design materials she left behind, Liyoh chose civil engineering instead.

“It felt like it was my destiny,” he reflects, “but it was also a lesson in adaptability—learning to embrace a path that still allowed me to create, solve problems, and serve others.”

He found his professional calling in estimating, structural planning, building design, and quality control and assurance. He embraced the complexities of construction, where technical precision meets creative problem-solving. Each project became an opportunity to translate vision into reality, structures that would serve communities long after completion.

He had always dreamt of working abroad, like his father. Over a decade after earning his civil engineering license, Engr. Liyoh joined a German construction company in Dubai in 2008.

The decision proved challenging, as language barriers arose within the company’s multicultural workforce. Yet, he drew strength from the guidance of his sister Florence, a top HR director, who gave him the confidence to step onto the global stage.

“Her mentorship showed me that success requires courage, preparation, and a clear vision,” he says.

Rather than retreating, Engr. Liyoh faced the challenge head-on. He leaned into collaboration, learned key phrases, used visual tools, and built trust through patience and respect. The experience sharpened his communication skills and strengthened his ability to work in multicultural teams.

What kept him resilient through many uncertainties, including the COVID-19 pandemic and recent regional geopolitical tensions, was faith, focus, and discipline which anchored himself in purpose while remaining committed to professional excellence.

Over time, Engr. Liyoh’s dedication and hard work left a lasting mark on the UAE’s evolving skyline. He contributed to many landmark developments, including the International Cricket Stadium at Dubai Sports City, the Sofitel Five-Star Hotel and Beach Resort at Palm Jumeirah, and multiple Sustainable City projects across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

His professional credentials reflect continuous growth: a licensed Civil Engineer since 1997, an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certified Internal Lead Auditor, holder of professional licenses from both Dubai and Sharjah Municipalities, and an active member of the Society of Engineers – UAE Chapter.

Recognition for his outstanding work came—twice. Engr. Liyoh won The Filipino Times Watchlist Award for Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East for 2024 and 2025 consecutively, highlighting professional excellence and impact within the region.

Receiving the award was both humbling and affirming. “The Filipino Times Watchlist Award represents recognition of my hard work, expertise, and contributions to Civil Engineering in the UAE,” he explains.

It also became a shared victory for his family, honoring the unseen sacrifices of his parents that laid the foundation of his success. “I dedicate this recognition to my late Mom and Dad,” he shares, “because they were the ones who convinced me to take up Civil Engineering and supported me throughout my entire journey.”

The award reinforced his commitment to lead by example within the UAE engineering community and among Filipino professionals abroad. “This recognition gives my work greater visibility and opens doors to new projects, collaborations, and leadership opportunities,” he says. “It challenges me to continuously represent Filipino excellence on an international stage.”

For Engr. Liyoh, success is not defined by titles or trophies alone. “It’s about focusing on what you can control, taking small but consistent steps, and leaning on faith, family, and mentors,” he reflects. He encourages others to honor their journey, learn from setbacks, and remain resilient in the face of uncertainty.

Today, Engr. Liyoh continues to help shape skylines across the UAE, carrying with him the values instilled in a modest home years ago. His journey, from a young boy managing household responsibilities to an internationally recognized Civil Engineer, stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, adaptability, and faith. It is living proof that with dedication and purpose, even the humblest beginnings can lead to extraordinary impact.